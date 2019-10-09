Pointe FM hand Head Office second loss in Business league

By Carlena Knight

APUA Head Office suffered their second straight loss, this time at the hands of Pointe FM on Monday night in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League at the JSC Sports Complex.

The 69-60 defeat saw national player Cohen DeSouza score a game high 23 points for Head Office with assistance from teammate and junior national player, Tavarus Benta who had 11.

Kwame “Special K” Brathwaite led the victors with 19 points, while teammate Sean Nicholas netted 16.

Pointe now move to a 5-2 record while Head Office are 6-2.

Former champions, Kennedy’s were also victorious that night, beating Dixie 77-62.

Warren Bogle was the man with the hot hands for the victors with 18 points.

He was assisted by Adriel Ramirez and Danny Perez who had 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Dixie’s Kareem Blair had a game high 29 points, while teammates Kelvyn Pimental and Pernel Phillip chipped in, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively, in a losing effort.

In the other match played that night, Newbies Area 51 Invaders recorded their second straight win trouncing A Mobile 63-45.

Desmond Spencer led the charge banking 16 points while teammates Steadroy “Happy” Graham and Teon Joseph contributed sinking 12 and 10 points.

Tahj Kirby was the lone player in double figures for A Mobile with 12 points.

Games will continue tonight at the YMCA Sports Complex starting at 6:30 as A Mobile will play Fitzroy’s Rewinding while at 7:30 APUA Head Office will battle Dixie.

Meanwhile at 8:30, FLOW will face Galley Bay.