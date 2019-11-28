PMS and Clare Hall get outright schools football victories

There were outright victories for Princess Margaret (PMS) School and Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) in the Boys Under-16 Division of the Schools Football Competition on Tuesday.

PMS defeated Sir Novelle Richards Academy 3-0 while Clare Hall had the better of Jennings Secondary School by a 2-1 margin.

Also in the under-16 category, All Saints Secondary School won by default over Island Academy while Glanville’s Secondary School also enjoyed a similar result over Ottos Comprehensive School.

St. Anthony’s Secondary School and St. Joseph’s Academy played to a 2-2 draw while there was a similar result between Pares Secondary School and the Antigua Grammar School.