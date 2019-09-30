PM says A&B will be first island nation to adopt environmental air system

Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Saturday, while speaking to over 60,000 persons attending the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York, announced that Antigua and Barbuda “will become the first Future Island Nation in the Caribbean”.

In a press release, the country’s leader said that through a new partnership with Parley for Oceans, Antigua and Barbuda will be adopting the Parley Air Strategy. Parley Air is the strategy to end the fast-growing threat of marine plastic pollution.

“Antigua and Barbuda is committing to building a Parley Air Base – a recycling station that actually works – which will intercept approximately 27,000 tons of plastic on the beaches and from polluting the environment by 2030, thereby helping eliminate plastic pollutants from our shores,” Prime Minister Browne revealed.

Parley, an organisation of concerned musicians, professionals, artistes, activists and other individuals, believes that plastic is a design failure, one that can only be solved by re-inventing the material itself.

“It also believes that in order to create change, the production of more plastic must cease immediately and use up-cycled marine plastic waste instead. Everyone has a role to play, avoid plastic wherever possible, intercept plastic waste and redesign the material itself, is a driving motto of Parley,” the release added.

Prime Minister Browne told the thousands gathered in Central Park that the world must transition to more innovative methods to reimagine the way plastic is used.

And in reference to the fact that Antigua and Barbuda in 2018 placed a ban on single use plastics and was the first nation in the Caribbean to do so, he also called on other nations to join in the fight against plastic pollution.

“We cannot end this crisis alone. Today, we are calling on other island nations to step up and become Parley Future Island Nations and commit to using innovative solutions to avoid, intercept, and redesign plastic in their nations,” he said.