PM Browne stands by statements made about Vere Bird III

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is defending the claims brought against him by Vere Bird III saying: “I don’t see how he could make the case of defamation. In any event, I stand by my statements… so let him bring it on. The reality is, there is nothing that I said there that was defamatory.”

The Prime Minister was served with documents on December 30th revealing that he is being taken to court by Bird III who is the Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda True Labour Party (ABTLP).

The claim, which was filed in the High Court on December 12th, states that Bird is claiming “damages for defamation against the defendant, for words published and broadcasted on Facebook on the 5th, 6th and 8th of November, 2019.”

And according to Bird III,“the court will assess the damages after we win the case which I believe is a certainty.”

Browne, however, is adamant that his statements were indeed factual.

Read more in today’s newspaper