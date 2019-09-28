PM Browne calls on World leaders to unite in achievement of SDGs

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called upon world leaders to unite in the quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

PM Browne was speaking at the 2019 Sustainable Development Goals Summit at the United Nations in New York when he encouraged the world’s top officials to form partnerships in aligning and realigning all global policies, agree on a more equitable trading system and encourage investment opportunities, that promote sustainable development globally, especially in small island states.

