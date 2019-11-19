PM Browne calls for calm in Dominica

The following press release was issued moments ago from the office of Maurice F. Merchant, Director-General of Communications Government of Antigua and Barbuda:

Washington D.C. 19 November 2019 … Chairman of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Prime Minister Gaston Browne, has called for calm in Dominica and for adherence to the rule of law and constitutionality.

The Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minster noted that an end to violence and other disruptive activity are essential to ensuring that general elections in Dominica are conducted in an atmosphere free of fear.

The OECS Chairman called on all parties to respect the law of Dominica and the constitutional provisions for the holding of general elections that reflect the will of the people.

Prime Minister Browne is presently in Washington, leading a CARICOM delegation to a US Congress Round Table on de-risking and correspondent banking relations. (Ends)