Plans for National Health Insurance kick into gear

By Orville Williams The concept of a National Health Insurance will take further footing, with a stakeholder meeting for discussions on its operational structure to be held next week. The meeting is scheduled for next Thursday, November 14, to introduce the Health Economics Centre (HEU) the University of the West Indies team, who will share on establishing a framework that could guide the implementation of universal health coverage via a National Health Insurance system. Minister of Health, Molwyn Joseph, shared details on the progress that is being made. “We have contracted the University of the West Indies – Health Economic Unit, to be the technical body to advise us in developing a National Health Insurance.