Picture of the Day: Car park ingenuity

Article Published: November 7, 2019
Motorists finds makeshift parking lot on Thames and Long Streets

Many motorists got a least one of their bright ideas shut down earlier this morning as they witnessed a more than illegally perched Toyota Allion parked on the sidewalk immediately outside the shipping agency belonging to Vernon G. Edwards.

The car (seen above, as sent to our newsroom) was left on the corner sidewalk of Thames and Long Streets.

The driver of the Allion, obviously desperate for parking, will have a ticket waiting for him when he or she returns from their business in the city of St. John’s as a traffic warden can be seen issuing a citation.

