Percival Jr. Places In Top 10 At Arnold Classic

By Carlena Knight

For the first time in the history of the sport of bodybuilding, an Antiguan athlete has placed in the top 10 in the world.

Over the weekend at the prestigious Arnold Classic pro-event in Barcelona, Spain, Bernard Percival Jr., competing in only his second event since turning pro, finished 8th in the Classic Physique category with a score of 79.

The event was won by Ukrainian Serhii Daniels, who amassed a score of 25.

Percival, who was also the only Caribbean athlete to compete in that division, was invited to compete at the event after winning his first professional competition in July — the Miami Grand Prix.

He was the first Antiguan to receive an invitation to that event.

That win in Miami also secured him a spot in the World Championships in November.