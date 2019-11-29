Pensioners abandon protest

By Elesha George

The Pensioners Association has abandoned plans to stage a protest after meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne and other government officials on Thursday, November 28th, 2019.

A press statement issued by Lionel ‘Max’ Hurst, the Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office stated that “The leaders of the Pensioners’ Association indicated to the Prime Minister that they prefer to negotiate than to protest”.

The statement also quoted the Pensioners Association as saying that it “has refrained from making public statements, although the press reports from time to time what other pensioners have said in public”.

Attempts by our newsroom to reach the President of the Association, Evans Bennett by telephone went unanswered up to press time on Thursday.

The 30-minute meeting, according to the government statement, was held after the Association’s president wrote to the Prime Minister earlier this month, listing a number of areas of concern for which the association and its members were seeking resolution.