Parham remain winless, Bendals continue undefeated run

By Carlena Knight

The winless streak of the former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions Rawdon and Associates Parham, continues.

With the second round of matches officially kicking off on Saturday, the struggling team quite seemingly had the match under wraps after national player Tevaughn “Peter Reds” Harriette converted from a penalty kick in the 81st minute.

That celebration would however be short-lived as Kwaizim Theodore equalised in the 93rd minute for newly promoted, All Saints United.

United now have 12 points in the seventh position, while Parham remain at the bottom of the table in 10th with six points.

Drahz KFC Old Road also lived to fight another day as they managed to secure a draw versus another newly promoted team, Medical Specialists Ottos Rangers. The one-all draw saw Rangers draw first blood in minute 45 at the feet of Lloyd Jeremy.

Thirteen minutes later, Lester Joseph would find the back of the net to elevate the round south team out of the dreaded relegation zone into eighth with 12 points.

Rangers jumped to the fourth spot with 13.

Meanwhile, in Division 2 on Friday, Hon Daryll Matthew Lion Hill and National Parks English Harbour played to a nil-all draw, while Hon Molwyn Joseph Bendals remain the only undefeated team in all three categories of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) leagues, hammering 5P’s Wadadli FC 6-0.

Alvah Guishard was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors, scoring in the 33rd and 37th minutes while teammates Mitcheo Edwards, Daren Stevens and Audwin Joseph contributed with goals of their own in the 67th, 69th and 79th minutes of play.

The other goal in minute 20 was an own goal.

Bendals remain in the second spot with 30 points, while 5P’s slumped to 10th with 12.