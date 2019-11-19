Panellists support call for Commission of Inquiry into Customs saga

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected].

There is strong support for the call made by the Political Leader United Progressive Party (UPP) Harold Lovell for an independent inquiry into the alleged $3 million scam at the Customs and Excise Division.

During an appearance on Sunday’s Big Issues, Attorney-at-law Charlesworth Tabor and Vice President of the good governance group, The Movement, Dr Cleon Athill, both believe that the scam at the government department, and the subsequent shooting of a Customs officer are so egregious that it warrants a Commission of Inquiry.

Earlier this month, Lovell penned separate letters to each of the following five officials, namely Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, National Security Minister Steadroy Benjamin, Acting Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, and Comptroller of Customs Raju Boddu, demanding each of them to launch investigations into the two matters.

At that time, the UPP Political Leader said he was especially concerned that within 48 hours of the scam being revealed, one of the Customs officers involved in the investigation was shot five times at his home in an apparent attempt on his life.

Dr Athill said while the Prime Minister has made the information public, there is a seemingly lack of interest to investigate the core facts of the case.

She also stated there is a lack of trust in Browne’s ability to pursue the matter in the way it should be handled.

Read more in today’s newspaper