Overseas-based players dominate basketball’s top flight awards

By Neto Baptiste

USA’s Central Basketball Association players dominated the recently held Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Basketball Association (ABABA) awards ceremony, walking away with the top individual prizes in the league’s highest division.

Joshua Minner and Jermaine Bolden, both representing league and playoff champions, F&G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays, were joint winners of the Noel “Nyah” Roberts Playoffs MVP accolade, while Minner walked away with the Wayne Harris League MVP prize.

There were more prizes for both Minner and Bolden as Minner also captured the Richie Francis Leading Scorer prize while Bolden was awarded the Eustace Davis prize for the most steals.

Another imported player, Moriba De Freitas of Northside Stingerz, won the Andy Christian Leading Rebounds accolade. De Fraitas is not a CBA player. The Rowan T. Gomes Leading Blocks award went to Jamaul Williams of Hometech Systems Outlaws, while coach of the championship team, Bradbury Browne, won the Elijah Armstrong Coach of the Year award.

Meanwhile in Division Two, Javon Simon of champions Police Vertex was named MVP of the playoffs with the league honours going to Lincoln Weekes of Ottos Coolers. Coach of the year was Adonis “Naba” Henry.

In other individual awards, Deandre Punter of Vertex won the accolade for the most blocks, the award for the most steals was stolen by Kedar Clarke of Old Road Daggers, Buell Henry of Global Hawks snatched the prize for the most rebounds, while Danny Perez had the most assists, and Simon was the leading scorer. Police Vertex were playoff champions while Ottos Coolers captured the league title.

In Division Three, Te-Ran Zachariah of Wadadli Elite and Ralph Spooner of Fearless Crew were named playoffs and league MVPs respectively. Elite’s Irwyn “Wanga” Armstrong, was named coach of the year.

Zachariah also copped the leading steals and most rebounds prizes, while Jahmarie Hastings of All Saints Slam won the award for the most blocks, Shawn Thomas of Max Fernandez Gunners had the most assists, and Anjis Anthony of All Saints Slam was the top scorer.

The awards ceremony was held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and featured remarks by Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew and head of the National Olympic Association, EP Chet Greene.