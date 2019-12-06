Ottos Comprehensive On The Verge Of Historic Achievement In Schools Football

By Neto Baptiste

Principal of the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) Foster Roberts and his young footballers have come in for commendations from Coordinator of Schools Football, Rowan Benjamin.

The school, on Wednesday, captured its second football title when they hammered the Antigua Girls’ High School 5-0 to lift the Girls Under-20 title. Their triumph in the top girls’ female competition comes just one week after their Under-14 boys team lifted the league title.

Benjamin said Roberts has shown a level of commitment and support to all of his teams that surpasses what is normally exhibited by most principals.

“I must congratulate the principal because he is at every single one of these games. They play very regular during the week and so he would have taken time out of his busy schedule to visit all of these matches, and I want to just applaud Mr Foster Roberts, for the wonderful work that he is doing,” he said.

Benjamin said OCS’ performances in all divisions have been outstanding and that they could create history should they claim two other titles.

“There could be some history in the making because they can win four out of five. In the Under-16 girls, they are still in the front-runner position and also, they have qualified for the senior boys’ Under-20, so they are putting themselves in a very nice position. It’s a great year for the Ottos Comprehensive and I just want to congratulate them,” the coordinator said.

Principal, Foster Roberts, said many factors have contributed to the school’s success over the years, and he is commending the coaches and teachers who have gone the extra mile to ensure that sports and education work hand in hand.

“Especially those business places that have been supporting the school over the years, re sports, they are now seeing some of the fruits of their support through their contributions to the school. We believe in a development programme and so we play basically all of the sporting disciplines that are organised by the ministry because we strongly believe that education and sports go hand in hand,” he said.

“I just want to congratulate the students, commend the coaching staff in all of the categories for the work they have been doing with our children over the years. It has not always been easy but once you have that stick-to-itiveness, I believe that is something that augurs well. I’ve always been a proponent of sports and education because that is the way that I grew up,” Roberts added. In other results on Wednesday, Irene B Williams Secondary School hammered Island Academy 7-0; All Saints Secondary School beat Clare Hall Secondary School 2-1; and Pares Secondary School played to a scoreless draw against neighbours, Glanvilles Secondary School.