Opposition parties not impressed by 2019 Speech from the Throne

By Theresa Goodwin

“Disappointing, full of empty sloganeering and self-congratulation”, were some of the terms the leaders of Antigua and Barbuda’s two opposition parties, the United Progressive Party (UPP) and the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) used to describe the 2019 Throne Speech.

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams delivered the 15-page presentation on Thursday under the theme “Enlarging our human capital: moving towards the economic powerhouse”.

The document outlined a number of what the government has touted as significant achievements in key sectors of the economy as well as plans for the new year, 2020.

However, the leaders of the two parties said they were still waiting to see or hear about new developments.

The Political Leader of the UPP, Harold Lovell, singled out issues such as water and scholarships, noting no significant improvements have been made in these areas, and in particular, where scholarships are concerned some students have found themselves in a financial bind while they await promised resources from the government.

He also spoke of issues relating to the development of agriculture in the country and the lack of growth within this sector.

