One Nation (free concert) free no more

As per Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s suggestion either this month that organisers are considering including a fee to the normally free ‘One Nation Concert’, there will a $50 entrance fee next year.

This, Browne hinted, was, “to fund the production of various artiste.”

The prime minister did indicate that the revenues derived, If the fee were to be implemented, would go to non-soca artistes as well as the headlining performing act.

Mikayla Simpson better known as Koffee, is a Jamaican reggae singer, songwriter, rapper, deejay and guitarist from Spanish Town, Jamaica will be headlining next year’s government-sponsored One Nation Concert at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) on the 11th of January, 2020.