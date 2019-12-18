Old Road hints at possible replacement for some imported players

Spread the love















By Neto Baptiste

Coach of the Drahz/KFC Old Road FC, Vincent Samuel, has hinted that the club could be replacing some of its imported players during the upcoming transfer window, which will run from January 1st-31st next year.

The former national coach made the disclosure during an interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Monday while fielding questions about their 2-1 triumph over Ottos Rangers on Saturday, only their second win of the competition.

“For us right now we still have about eight

[players]

and that may definitely get lower. At this point in time it is not going to be increasing but maybe replacements based on how it goes from now until the beginning of the transfer window,” he said.

Old Road boast a cadre of imported talent with a total of eight overseas-based players currently on their roster.

However, they have struggled in the competition thus far, winning only two of their six showings as they lay eighth on the 10-team standings.

Samuel acknowledged that his team has not lived up to the billing thus far.

“Basically, you would have to be disappointed being just one point about the amount of games you have played and the drop

[relegation]

zone is pretty close as well because we are in the eighth position based on goal difference but the reality is that we are thinking positive. We know that we are slightly coming together mush better than the beginning part of the season and we’re hoping we can push from here,” he said.

Old Road had goals from Raheem Deterville and Luciana Cigno on Saturday, as they beat Rangers 2-1 in the opening clash of a double-header at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).