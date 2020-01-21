O’Garro qualifies for second Carifta event

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

National triple jumper, Taeco O’Garro has joined an elite set of Antiguan athletes who have qualified for two separate events for Carifta.

The Farleigh Dickenson University sophomore had already secured his spot to Bermuda with a 15.03 metres effort in his first meet in December 2019 in the triple jump, but over the weekend, the former Antigua Grammar School student qualified for the long jump with a personal best of 7.21 meters at the Penn 8 Team Select in Staten Island. This distance also secured him the gold medal.

The 2017 World U18 Triple Jump finalist also earned the gold medal in the triple jump as he leaped to a season’s best of 15.48m, breaking his school’s record for a second time. His previous record was 15.03 meters which he made in his freshman year.

Former classmate and Western Kentucky University Sophomore Sheldon Noble has also qualified for Carifta in the long jump.