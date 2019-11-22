OCS forced to closed following ongoing repairs due to break-ins

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS), one of the largest public secondary schools in the country, has officially been closed until Monday. This was confirmed on Thursday by the Director of Education, Clare Browne, who said the Ministry of Education made the decision due to the ongoing repairs they currently being undertaken to resolve issues raised by staff at OCS earlier this week. The staff, on Wednesday, staged a sit-in which prompted the early dismissal of school. “The Ministry has taken the decision to close the institution for the next two days until Monday morning so that we can address and arrest all the immediate issues that are affecting this school,” Browne noted. Lack of security, the presence of fleas and the increasing number of break-ins were the issues outlined by staff which needed be to be addressed but, according to Browne, ample time will be needed to do so.

