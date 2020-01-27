OCS Claim The Double

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

It was a historic night for students and faculty of the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) last Friday, as both the Under-20 male and female teams were crowned champions in the Inter-school Football league.

OCS walked away with the Under-20 Girls Knockout title after edging out All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) 1-0 with a goal from Tejonte Richardson in the third minute.

The boys would win by the same result, also versus ASSS, as Dejazmatch Christian found the back of the net in the third minute as well.

Irene B Williams Secondary School finished third, beating former champions, Princess Margaret School (PMS) 7-6 in penalty kicks. This was after both teams played to a two-all draw.

OCS would also walk away with nine individual awards.

Awards for Most Goals went to Johnaton Shoy (Under-14 player), Jalmard Calvin (u20) and Shakiya Tonge (u20). All three players were also named the Most Valuable Players for their age groups.

Calvin, in addition to that, received an award for Male Player of the Year.

Manager of the Year and St Claire “Nashie” Christian Coach of the Year Award also went to OCS, as Tamo Allen was named the Top Coach.

Allen commended his players on a job well done and sticking to the game plan.

“First things first, I must give thanks and praise to the Father. It was a family matter. We had our ups and downs and we had to come on board as a family. The game plan was to get a goal before the first 10 minutes and we did that. We had to make some adjustments after half-time but we got the victory.

“I have to thank my principal for all the support and all the teachers and students who came out, also my wife for all the love,” Allen said.

Female player of the year went to Akira James of Antigua Girls’ High School. James also earned the Most Goals Award in the Under-16 category and Most Valuable Player as she led her team to the title.

DePaul George of Antigua Grammar School earned the Golden Boot in the male Under 16 division, while MVP went to All Saints’ Nashawn Phillip.