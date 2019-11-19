OBSERVER Radio back on air despite equipment sabotage at McNish

By Carl Joseph

NEWSCO’s OBSERVER Radio and HITZ FM were back on the air at 4:45 pm yesterday after technicians had worked feverishly throughout the day under treacherous conditions caused by heavy rainfall to restore the station’s transmission equipment.

The station’s programming had been off air since around 11 am on Sunday, and the company’s Station Manager, Dave Lester Payne, said that the outage was the result of a deliberate act of sabotage to the station’s transmitter, which is located at the top of McNish Mountain.

Early on Monday, Payne and a team of technicians visited the site and discovered that the saboteurs had stolen both the main and the secondary broadcast links — the nodes and support broadcast transmission equipment — which are crucial to sending and receiving transmission.

The missing links had been installed upwards of 150 feet on the station’s tower.

