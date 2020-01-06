Nurses give early notice to gov’t: No more ‘talk shop’ in 2020

Spread the love















By Shermain Bique-Charles

Nurses in Antigua and Barbuda are putting the Ministry of Health on early notice that they will not continue to put up with the “talk shop” attitude from the government, especially about issues pertinent to their welfare.

Last year ended with some good news as nurses finally received their long-awaited uniform allowance in time for the holidays.

But the President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA), Soria Winston Dupie-Winston is making an early request, on behalf her members, for the handling of issues in a more professional and serious manner.

“For the New Year, I would love to see the Government as well as the general public recognise the pivotal role that Nurses play in the health care system and appreciate the work that is being done by the nurses,” the ABNA President told OBSERVER media.

She said this is primarily because the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised how crucial Nurses are in the health care system and has declared 2020 the year of the Nurse and Midwife.

“Nurses and nursing personnel are unsung heroes who at times work tirelessly without any recognition but yet still they endure,” she said.

Repairs to several clinics on the island is another factor singled out by Dupie-Winston that must be given some attention this year.

