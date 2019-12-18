Nurses appeal for outstanding allowance

Spread the love















President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA), Soria Dupie-Winston, is calling for assistance from the necessary authorities in getting clarity on the outstanding uniform allowance payments owed to the nurses.

Dupie-Winston said these payments have been due since March and the members of ABNA have become very frustrated with the situation.

“My phone has been inundated with messages and calls from nurses and other nursing personnel who are members of ABNA, asking if there is any information [that] I can give them as it relates to their uniform allowance,” she said.

