Noble qualifies for Carifta

By Carlena Knight

Long Jump Commonwealth champion, Sheldon Noble, in just his first competition this season, has qualified for the Easter weekend Carifta Games in Bermuda.

Noble, who is a sophomore at Western Kentucky University, made a distance of 14.94 metres in the men’s triple jump event at the Jim Green Invitational in Lexington, Kentucky.

Although not qualifying for Carifta, female sprinter Joella Lloyd earned two national junior records in her debut meet.

Representing the University of Tennessee at a dual meet with Indiana University at Gladstein Fieldhouse, Lloyd in the women’s 60m dash claimed a gold medal in a time of 7.42 seconds, a new personal best and national junior record.

She then continued on that note in the women’s 200m in a time of 24.24 seconds, another national junior record.

Lloyd finished second in that race.

Their accomplishments follow that of national triple jumper Taeco O’Garro who in his opening meet shattered his school’s — Farleigh Dickenson University Knights — programme record. He also has qualified for Carifta.