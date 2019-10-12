Nine Bodybuilders Fly Country’s Flag In Santo Domingo

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation, Dave George, has backed the country’s representatives to the 2019 Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Championships to get to the finals of their respective divisions.

A nine-member team will compete in Santo Domingo this weekend as they seek to earn pro cards, which will enable them to compete on the professional circuit.

Admitting the task will be a momentous one, George said the bodybuilders should be able to get into the final round of the various divisions they enter.

“CAC is crème de la crème and that means the top athletes in the central Caribbean and American region and you are talking about athletes from Santo Domingo and Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Spanish territories normally sends large contingents so you have a lot of athletes … so to answer your question if I think we could medal, we have a very good chance first of all to reach the finals and that’s how I am looking at it first, you can’t medal unless you reach the finals,” he said.

Men’s physique contender Kenroy Christian, classic physique competitor Randy Christopher, Anthony Nurse of men’s physique and Jonte Barnes in men’s bodybuilding, are the four male competitors in the team.

Female athletes Rochelle Kirby (body fitness), Geanna Jules (bikini fitness) and Kemberly Greenaway (bikini fitness) round off the selections.

George said all nine athletes are in top conditioning going into the championships.

“You would have seen the athletes at nationals in August; six weeks have passed and I’ll tell you this without a shadow of a doubt, because we have had three official screenings which is mandatory for the athletes as part of the national team to be screened and every single athlete, all nine of them, [is] looking way better today than they did six weeks ago for nationals,” he said.

The overall champion in the bodybuilding category, Dylan Jonas, did not make himself available for selection.