Newton resigns amidst harsh criticism of the UPP

In a move that surprised hardly surprised anyone, Lamin Newton — the former United Progressive Party (UPP) caretaker for the All Saints West Constituency, which he contested in the 2018 General Elections — tendered his resignation from the party on Wednesday.

According to a report from Crusader Radio/Progressive FM 107.3, Newton, in a letter addressed to UPP’s General Secretary Shawn Nicholas, stated that he could not continue to be a member of the political organisation in its present configuration.

He also admitted, in his letter, that he has been “at odds with the leadership of the Party”, hence his decision to part ways with Antigua and Barbuda’s main opposition party.

The media entity further reported that in response to Newton’s announcement, Leader of the Opposition, and Member of Parliament for All Saints East & St Luke, Jamale Pringle spoke at length on Crusader Radio on Thursday, and made clear his intent and commitment to defend the honour of the UPP. He put Newton and any other like-minded individuals on notice that he will be in the forefront of the fight, not only for his party, but also for the redemption of Antigua and Barbuda.