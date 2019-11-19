Newbies stun defending champions

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions, Stingray City Seaglans suffered an upsetting defeat at the hands of newbies, Ovals, in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village League.

Playing in Newfield on Saturday night in the Female Division, Ovals trounced Seaglans, 22-14, with Patrina Greene leading the charge by banking 16 of her 22 attempts.

Teammate, Oneka Adams added insult to injury making six of her 10.

Seaglans’ Izariah Lloyd was the leading scorer, netting 12 of 15, while teammate S Tonge contributed making two of five.

All Saints also enjoyed a win that night as they edged out St Georges 15-11.

Zaine Fredrick led her team, scoring nine of 10 attempts with assistance from Paula Jackson who made six of 11.

K. Williams had seven of 10 and A John sank four of five in a losing effort for St Georges.

Meanwhile, in the lone Mixed Division encounter, the home team, Newfield, thrashed Attackers 15-9.

A day later at the same venue, Willikies edged out Roman Hill 28-26 and Ovals went under to Newfield 36-19 in the Female category.

National player, Patara Davis netted 15 of 26 while her sister Portia Davis chipped in, banking 13 of 21.

Roman Hill’s Jamila Fitz and Sherese Webster both made 13.

Esther Emmanuel was the one with the hot hands for the victorious Newfield, as she scored 25 of 33, while Patrina Greene made 13 of 25 for Ovals.

Meanwhile, in the Mixed Division, Parishes United edged out Roman Hill 28-24.

Kareem “Macky” Edwards made 15 of 23 for the victors while Akiel Hazelwood sank 13 of his 17 in a losing effort.