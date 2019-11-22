Newbies record second win, Media bounce back

By Carlena Knight

Zammine Shipping recorded their second win of the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Business league on Wednesday night.

After earning their first win versus NYCE Clothing Media last week, the newbies stunned Sandals winning in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21 in the first match of the double header evening at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility.

Media bounced back from their upsetting loss to the newbies to trounce Inland Revenue Department (IRD) in straight sets. The 25-7, 25-10 victory now moves Media to a record of seven wins and two losses.

IRD, however, slumped to a 2-8 record.

A day earlier, ECAB moved to an impressive 8-1 record after edging out 77 Bus Service 2-1 in sets.

Games will continue on Saturday night starting at 6:30 as Sandals will play Police while at 7:30 Media will face ECAB.