Newbies hold defending champions to a draw in APL

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions, PIC Liberta Blackhawks got off to a flat start in their quest to claim back-to-back titles over the weekend in the Antigua Premier League (APL).

Playing on Sunday in the feature encounter of the triple-header evening at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG), the champions, despite goals from Juan Miguel Hernandez and Avier Christian in the 10th and 41st minutes, could not secure their first three points of the season as they were held to a 2-all draw with Sandals INET Grenades FC.

Eddy Ibanez and Vashami Allen were the two goal-scorers for the round-south team, hitting home in the 28th and 44th minutes.

Former champions, Parham FC, were stunned by newly-promoted team, Fitzroy’s Rewinding Pigotts Bullets as they were edged 2-1 that same night.

Parham celebrated early in the 26th minute with a strike from Novelle Francis Jr, but that celebration was short-lived in the second half with goals from Akeem Isaac and Tyrique Thwaites.

In the other match played that night, newly-promoted team, Ottos Rangers FC, went under to Richie Rich Five Islands FC by a 1-0 score line.

Ramar Perry scored the winning goal.

Matches will continue this afternoon in Zone One of the Second Division, starting at 4:20, as Attacking Saints will host Urlings in All Saints; Bendals will visit Garden Stars in Liberta; and Real Blizzard will play FC Master Ballers in New Winthorpes, at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, in Zone two, Jennings United will play TAMO FC at home, while in Johnsons JSC Progressors will host Blackburn Palace.