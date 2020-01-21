New China virus ‘could mutate and spread further’ Article Published: January 21, 2020 Leave a comment Spread the love (BBC) – The new virus could mutate and spread further, Chinese health officials warn, as they step up containment measures. It comes as the government said the death toll from the coronavirus had risen to nine with 440 confirmed cases. Post navigation Previous postGonsalves supports PM Mottley’s rejection of US meeting invitation Posted in: Further Afield leave a reply Cancel reply submit Related Articles From the same category Regional court establishes educational arm PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC –The Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Tuesday announced that it had established a new facility aimed at… Coast Guard offloads US$37 million worth of cocaine seized in Caribbean Sea [caption id="attachment_57336" align="aligncenter" width="300"] Smugglers: Officials say they say a speed boat with packages on its deck on January 22 just south… Police list wanted men in Westmoreland, St James and Hanover KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Area One police have listed the 15 most wanted men in Westmoreland, St James and Hanover, advising them to turn themselves in to police…