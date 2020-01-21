New China virus ‘could mutate and spread further’

Article Published: January 21, 2020
Leave a comment
Spread the love

(BBC) – The new virus could mutate and spread further, Chinese health officials warn, as they step up containment measures.

It comes as the government said the death toll from the coronavirus had risen to nine with 440 confirmed cases.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

Related Articles

From the same category