New Cab for Air Traffic Controllers to be ready in short order

Major progress has been made in the installation of a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) Cab at the VC Bird International Airport, to the point that the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) have expressed satisfaction.

The new facility is vastly improved over the present area from which the air traffic controllers operate in directing airline traffic over Antigua and Barbuda’s airspace and Minister of Public Utilities and Civil Aviation, Sir Robin Yearwood said, “we have finished installing all of the equipment back in it and we should have it up and running within the next couple of weeks.”

More specifically, a recent press release stated that “the ABAA expects that by February 1st next year,” and “all systems will be on the ready for the air traffic controllers to assume their positions in the brand new modern facility to continue the incredible work they have been doing in keeping the country’s air space safe.”

The project is reportedly now at an advanced stage and officials are said to have been fully apprised of the progress.

Read more in today’s newspaper