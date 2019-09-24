Netball tournament abandoned after Tropical Storm Karen

By Carlena Knight

The Regional Male Netball Championship and Inter Sector 2019 event had to be called off in Grenada as the country is dealing with tropical storm Karen.

Antigua and Barbuda is one of the teams that was competing in the tournament. The 8-man squad which comprises Akiel Hazelwood, Randy Frederick, Dwayne Fleming Jr, Jason Modeste, Randy Jeffrey, Anjis Anthony, Dwayne Fleming Sr and Clifton Lloyd were expected to play two more matches.

There is no word on whether matches will resume after the storm has passed or if the tournament itself will be cancelled.

Antigua and Barbuda held a record of 1-1 as they went under to Grenada 62-30 in their first match and beat St Lucia 33-29. Their match between Tobago was called off due to inclement weather.

They were however expected to play St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad in their final encounters.