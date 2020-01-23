Netball president believes decentralisation will help grow the sport

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association, Karen Joseph believes that in order for the sport to continue to grow, the school’s programme needs to move from playing matches only at the YMCA Sport Complex, and should include communities across the island.

The former national shooter and first local Sportswoman of the Year shared the impact the association gained from moving matches to as far as Willikies and Newfield.

“I think that if the schools’ competition starts to play netball back on some of the school grounds that it will be a force to be reckoned with when the [students] come out and watch their team play. I have been there, I know how it is,” Joseph said.

“The first time we played games for the Village League in Willikies, that finished in December and the community came out. It was an awe to see the community of Willikies come out because they have never seen netball play in their village for all these years and they had a team to reckon with.

“When you go to YMCA, YMCA doesn’t have anyone, but that is our home and I wish I could change it, but I prefer doing the Village League when I go into the communities and see the interest of the villagers who come out. Netball is back in the minds of the people in the community,” she added.