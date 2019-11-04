Netball association to get overseas coach

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA), within the next two months, could hire its first overseas coach in over a decade.

This is according to president of the organisation and former national goal shoot, Karen Joseph, who hinted in a recent interview that ABNA is in the process of bringing in a coach from overseas, and one of her immediate task would be the preparation of the country’s under-16 squad.

“The end of this month starts the training for the under-16 team. The tournament is in St. Vincent in April and hence the reason we are starting the fitness from now and then when she [coach] comes in January [2020] then she will take over the under-16s. They have different days for under-16, the seniors and then the under-21s and while the under-16s train, the national team [senior] is also going to be in training once or twice a week with Carl Casey,” she said.

Joseph had said the goal was to have had the coach in Antigua ahead of the senior team’s trip to St Maarten for the Battle of the Saints ranking tournament where they finished second.

While refusing the name the new coach ahead of her arrival, Joseph said her coming should coincide with the running of the national competition and a host of other tournaments.

“The local league is due to open in February and then while all the teams continue to train, the under-16s will travel to St. Vincent in April and then the [senior] national team is due to host, if all goes well, the international series here in Antigua and that’s where we are going to win the tournament; right here in Antigua. I am going to take off my cap and I am coming to play in Antigua,” she said.

The 2019 edition of the Village League competition was slated to shoot off last Sunday.