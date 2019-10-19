National bodybuilders commended for CAC performance

By Neto Baptiste

The national bodybuilders and figure competitors who represented Antigua and Barbuda at the recently held Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships in Santo Domingo, have come in for high commendation from head of the local bodybuilding & weightlifting fraternity, Dave George.

Antigua and Barbuda won a total of seven medals at the championships last weekend.

“If I am to use one word to sum up our performance in Santo Domingo, it would be ‘ecstatic’. I am very proud, satisfied and extremely proud of the entire team. We took nine athletes and we came back with seven trophies and two placed medals,” he said.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation boss said all of the athletes gained valuable experience and left the championships armed with information that would enhance their personal development.

“Most importantly, all the athletes were encouraged and they received feedback, not just from one or two judges, but basically the entire panel. At any one time you had 11 judges judging in any one segment, so that useful feedback is good and that would help them moving forward in terms of what they have to tweak and work on for the next show,” George said.

He also highlighted that the country’s recent success at a number of pro qualifiers have also raised more than a few eyebrows within the fraternity.

“The rest of the world is looking at Antigua and Barbuda and, having to spoken to quite a few delegates from respective countries at the assembly … they were asking me what it is we are doing in Antigua because we are producing pros left, right and center … six of them in the last year. That team that went to Santo Domingo, except for Kenroy Christian, all the other eight athletes are rookies to CAC,” he said.

There were profitable finishes for Randy Christopher and Rochelle Kirby with silver medals in the classic physique category and body fitness Class B category respectively.

Ahjanya King, Geanna Jules and Jonte Barnes also won medals. King finished third in bikini wellness Class B, while Jules brought home silver in bikini fitness Class C.

Barnes, who had placed fifth in the junior bodybuilding division, bettered himself with a third place finish in the lightweight bodybuilding section.

Christian was, however, the biggest winner on the weekend as he claimed top honours in men’s physique Class E with a gold trophy.

Melissa Seaforth also walked away with some silverware as she finished third in bikini fitness Class A.

Rounding off the team were Anthony Nurse and Kemberly Greenaway. Nurse, competing in the men’s physique Class B, finished sixth while Greenaway competed in bikini fitness Class E.