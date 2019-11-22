‘Nastiness’ defamation trial adjourned

By Latrishka Thomas

February 20th, 2020 is the new trial date for defamation matter for which Prime Minister Gaston Browne filed against renowned calypsonian, Lena “Queen Ivena” Phillip back in 2017.

The case was called in the High Court yesterday but was adjourned to facilitate the filing of important trial documents.

In July of this year, the Prime Minister sued Antigua and Barbuda’s first female Calypso Monarch over lyrics in her song, ‘Nasty’, which he said were defamatory. But Queen Ivena had since maintained that there were “no slanderous lines whatsoever” in the song.

