Nancy Pelosi blasts Facebook for keeping up doctored video

(New York Times) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Facebook Wednesday for keeping up a phony video on the social media website that appeared to show her drunk.

“I think they have proven — by not taking down something they know is false — that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election,” Pelosi said in an interview with KQED news.

“We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians. I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it’s wrong,” she said. “I can take it … But [Facebook is] lying to the public.”

Since last week several doctored videos of Pelosi – one that makes her appear drunk and another where she stumbles her words — have been swirling across social media, including on Facebook.

Last week, Facebook’s Head of Product Policy and Counterterrorism Monika Bickert defended the company’s decision to keep the video’s up, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that users are made aware that the video is false.