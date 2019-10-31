‘My Aim Is To Still Play Test’, Thomas Says

By Neto Baptiste

National and Leeward Islands cricketer Devon Thomas said representing West Indies at the highest level is still his number one goal and that he continues to pursue what has so far, been an elusive objective.

In an Interview with OBSERVER media, Thomas — who led Antigua in the recently held LICB 50 overs tournament where he ended with the most runs (309) — said he wants to play Test cricket despite his recent form in T20.

“West Indies is always the ultimate goal and I even want to play my first Test. I have never played Test cricket so I think my hunger is still out there to play for West Indies. After the CPL, I didn’t see that I needed a CPL [T20] pick because, honestly, I am more looking at the longer version of the game,” he said.

Thomas has made 21 ODI appearances, amassing 238 runs at an average of 14.00 while playing 90 times in T20s, amassing 1191 runs at an average 18.66.

The wicketkeeper batsman said he has been taking all the advice he can get as he seeks to improve his game in hopes of getting that elusive call.

“Just playing franchise cricket like the CPL that just ended, the coaches were telling me what I need to work on to be, not a good player, but to be a great player. I just need to get a lot stronger and he gave me a few ideas that l could work towards it. Ultimately, I think my strength is my batting so I just need to score more runs,” Thomas said.

Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr was recently called to the ODI and T20 squads following his performance in the Hero CPL this year, ending with 22 wickets, the most in the tournament. The Liberta Blackhawks player joined off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph as the three Antiguans playing for the senior regional squad.