Music For A Cause 2019 to aid children with special needs

The Halo Foundation will be donating the proceeds from its annual fundraiser, ‘Music For A Cause’, to the Victory Centre, which caters to children with special needs.

In a release, Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams said, “the Halo Foundation’s immediate focus upon those who are differently abled observes the message of the United Nations‘ International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated on December 3rd. This message urges us to ‘promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.”

President and Founder of the Halo Foundation, Her Excellency Lady Sandra Williams remarked that “every citizen and company in Antigua and Barbuda should play a part in assisting the differently abled in their efforts to progress and achieve. The Halo Foundation is acutely aware of the challenges faced. Of the 33 charities under our umbrella, three of these offer care for those with special needs. We have provided scholarships to the Victory Centre in the past, and will continue to contribute to the exigencies of this facility when able. “

