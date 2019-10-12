Murders, shootings in East Trinidad

According to the Trinidad Guardian Newspaper a man iden­ti­fied as “Patch” was found dead in a house at Windy­hill in Arou­ca on Fri­day morn­ing.

Po­lice said the in­ci­dent oc­curred short­ly af­ter 8 am.

Po­lice said Dale Lewis was shot in the head while ly­ing in a bed.

Lewis, ac­cord­ing to po­lice, well known to them as he is be­lieved to have been in­volved in sev­er­al rob­beries with­in the North­ern Di­vi­sion.

In an­oth­er in­ci­dent, two women were shot while trav­el­ling in a ve­hi­cle around 11 am along Hillview, By­pass Road, Ari­ma.

Po­lice said the car bore over 25 bul­let holes on it in­clud­ing the dri­ver’s side win­dow and front wind­shield.

The iden­ti­ties of the women and their con­di­tions weren’t dis­closed up to press time.

A mo­tive is al­so yet to be es­tab­lished in that shoot­ing.

In an­oth­er in­ci­dent, a taxi dri­ver was found dead in his white Nis­san Wingroad which was parked along the By­pass Road in Ari­ma. Po­lice said the taxi dri­ver, whose name was not re­leased died from nat­ur­al caus­es. He suf­fered a heart at­tack.

In a sep­a­rate in­ci­dent, the par­tial­ly burnt body of a woman was found in Lopinot on Thurs­day af­ter­noon.

The woman was yet to be iden­ti­fied.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at about 1 pm a man was on his prop­er­ty at La Pas­to­ra Vil­lage, Lopinot, when he no­ticed his dogs bark­ing at some­thing hid­den among some bush­es.

Up­on check­ing, the man dis­cov­ered the body.

A team of of­fi­cers from the North­ern Di­vi­sion and the Homi­cide Bu­reau vis­it­ed the scene.

The body was re­moved to the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre in St James pend­ing iden­ti­fi­ca­tion