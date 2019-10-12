Murders, shootings in East Trinidad

According to the Trinidad Guardian Newspaper a man identified as “Patch” was found dead in a house at Windyhill in Arouca on Friday morning.
Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 am.
Police said Dale Lewis was shot in the head while lying in a bed.
Lewis, according to police, well known to them as he is believed to have been involved in several robberies within the Northern Division.
In another incident, two women were shot while travelling in a vehicle around 11 am along Hillview, Bypass Road, Arima.
Police said the car bore over 25 bullet holes on it including the driver’s side window and front windshield.
The identities of the women and their conditions weren’t disclosed up to press time.
A motive is also yet to be established in that shooting.
In another incident, a taxi driver was found dead in his white Nissan Wingroad which was parked along the Bypass Road in Arima. Police said the taxi driver, whose name was not released died from natural causes. He suffered a heart attack.
In a separate incident, the partially burnt body of a woman was found in Lopinot on Thursday afternoon.
The woman was yet to be identified.
According to a police report, at about 1 pm a man was on his property at La Pastora Village, Lopinot, when he noticed his dogs barking at something hidden among some bushes.
Upon checking, the man discovered the body.
A team of officers from the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau visited the scene.
The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James pending identification