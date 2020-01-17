Murder suspect in custody Article Published: January 17, 2020 Leave a comment Spread the love The police have detained 27 year-old Jamal Adams in connection to last night’s shooting that left Troy ‘Monkey’ Samuel dead. Samuel was shot 9 times about the body around 8 pm on Thursday evening in Bendals village. Post navigation Previous postTrade unions demand more information regarding sale of CIBC First Caribbean shares Next postBarbados: Former minister found culpable in money laundering case Posted in: Breaking leave a reply Cancel reply submit Related Articles From the same category LOCAL POLICE RETURN FROM BAHAMAS According to a recent press release from STRATCOM, the contingent of officers from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, who went to assist the Bahamian… House panel passes Trump impeachment charges According to the BBC, the US House Judiciary Committee has approved two impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, moving the process towards a full House… Man drowns in Barbuda 71-year-old Daryl Bell, drowned in Barbuda yesterday, after visiting the sister-isle along with his son via their yacht. After docking, they left for the nearby…