Murder suspect in custody

Article Published: January 17, 2020
The police have detained 27 year-old Jamal Adams in connection to last night’s shooting that left Troy ‘Monkey’ Samuel dead.

Samuel was shot 9 times about the body around 8 pm on Thursday evening in Bendals village.

