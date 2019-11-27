Murder accused Dorian Marshall found guilty

By Latrishka Thomas

After extended deliberations, the jury of 13 persons concluded yesterday that Dorian Marshall was guilty of murder but were unable to reach the required unanimity in the case against his two co-accused Jason Millette and Shalom Bailey.

Marshall, of Donavans, was convicted of murdering Xavier Thomas in a drive by shooting which took place on August 18, 2017.

It was reported that on the date in question, a silver or gray Toyota Allion motor car drove up to a shop in Cedar Grove and two of the occupants were said to have pointed guns through the passenger windows and opened fire.

There were several persons sitting on a corner near the shop at the time, including the 20-year-old Thomas, 49-year-old Lorne “T I” Nicholas, and 32-year-old Shane “Trooper” Matthew, all of Cedar Grove.

Thomas was shot in her left leg and abdomen and was transported to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Nicholas and Matthew were shot in the thigh and leg, respectively, and were treated and discharged from the hospital.

At the time of the incident, Marshall, Millette, and Bailey were on bail awaiting the committal hearing on a joint kidnapping charge that they allegedly held a Bendals man at gunpoint in February 2017.

The three men were on trial before Justice Stanley John in the High Court since early November, during which the two survivors of shooting incident gave sworn testimonies.

Marshall will be sentenced on December 12th, 2019, while the case against the other two — Millette and Bailey — may have to be retried in the High Court.