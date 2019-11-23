Ms A&B among the top best dressed in Miss World 2019 so far

Antigua and Barbuda’s representative in this year’s Miss World competition, Taqiyyah Francis, has been ranked amongst the top 18 best-dressed beauties after just two days.

Twenty-five-year-old Francis left Antigua for London on November 20th to join 130 other country representatives in the international beauty pageant.

For the first time since 2016, Antigua and Barbuda will be participating in the 69th Annual Miss World Contest, the finals of which will take place on December 14th, 2019 at the EXCEL Center in London.

The pageant ambassador is being prepared for the competition by Miss World’s National Director for Antigua, Calvin Southwell.