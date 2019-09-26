Mother of assault victim appeals for tangible assistance to aid son’s recovery

A public plea has been made by the mother of assault victim, Jahym Azoo, for the public to provide certain items to aid in his recovery.

“I’m just calling on the public to help me out with the needs of my son — like liquid food which he has to eat because he cannot eat any hard food, and I also need some help with some medication. At this time, it is very tough and tight with me,” Odiel Furlong said as she made an emotional request while speaking with OBSERVER media yesterday.

Seventeen-year-old Azoo was severely beaten earlier this month in the vicinity of the Greenbay Primary School. The Dominican native was given a 50 percent chance of survival and medical practitioners were flown in from Trinidad to perform surgeries to repair the damage to his face and to stop the bleeding on his brain.

The teenager, however, beat the odds and is now at home recovering.

Anyone wishing to assist the teenager could do so by contacting his mother at 724-8851.

Furlong continues to share her frustration over the police’s handling of the case as, according to her, she is still not clear about the progress because not much information has been shared with the family.

She also alleged that she was attacked by one of the perpetrators who had initially gone to her children’s school. She said despite multiple reports, the police have yet to arrest all of the alleged perpetrators.

“The police [are] not doing their work. Every time I go to the station, they tell me they can’t find the pickaneerga and them and I am wondering why they can’t find them. I would really like to know what’s going on because this nah sound right. It frustrates me now; sometimes I chip out. This na right to me.”

The police, to date, have arrested and charged two minors with assault with intent to commit murder and have told this media house that there was no indication that there were indeed five boys who attacked and injured Azoo.

The victim and his mother, however, maintain their claim that it was five.