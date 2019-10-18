Mother and daughter graduate from The UWI Open Campus

For the first time in The UWI Open Campus history, a mother and daughter graduated on the same day, both with bachelor’s degrees.

Normally parents accompany their children to a graduation ceremony to see them cross the stage, however on Saturday October 12, 2019, the mother-daughter duo from Dominica graduated together.

The graduation ceremony was held at the St. John’s Pentecostal House of Restoration in Antigua.

Mrs Delia Cuffy-Weekes, mother and Ms Natasha Jervier, daughter crossed the Open Campus graduation stage to be acknowledged by Chancellor Robert Bermudez and to receive their respective degrees from Campus Registrar Mrs Karen Ford-Warner. Mother Delia Cuffy-Weekes graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work, while daughter Natasha Jervier graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Youth Development Work.

Delia works with the Ministry of Agriculture in Dominica, but embarked on this course of study because of other interest. She explained that very often she is sought after to help people address challenges in their lives and felt the course would better equip her to do something she already does.

“I already do the work, advocacy regarding women in development, care of the elderly, child abuse, I just needed to be certified,” Delia, also a cultural custodian, writer and poet explained. As a result, she decided to pursue the degree in Social Work with the Open Campus.

Natasha is a secondary school teacher in Dominica, but has a keen interest in youth affairs and served as the CARICOM Youth Ambassador for Dominica for the period 2012-2014. Her choice of a degree in Youth Development Work was keeping in line with her interest in youth affairs. She also served as UWI Games Committee Chair and UWI Alumni Chapter Chair for 2014-2016.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Open Campus, Dr Luz Longsworth congratulated the duo and expressed, “these are the heart-warming stories that highlight the positive about the work that the Open Campus is doing in the region. We are proud to be empowering people who otherwise would not be able to realize their dream of a quality tertiary education.