Missing Lightfoot teen

The Police and family members of 14 year old Jadah Prosper of Lightfoot, are seeking the help of the general public in knowing her whereabouts. Jadah attends the Sir Novelle Richards Academy where she is a 3rd Form Student.

She was last seen on Sunday 20th October 2019 leaving home about 11:30 p.m dressed in a dark blue skirt and a light blue shirt. Jadah is light brown in complexion, about 5ft-5ins in height and slimly built.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914, or 911 without delay.