Minister Dean Jonas fired!

Chief of Staff in the prime minister’s officer, Lionel Max Hurst, has confirmed with OBSERVER media that Minister Dean Jonas has been relieved of his responsibility as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs..

Jonas, Hurst confirmed, has also been released as a member of the Cabinet with immediate effect. The government is expected to issue a press release on the matter.

The news comes moments after prime minister Gaston Browne met with about 40 workers under Jonas’ ministry this morning at the Agriculture headquarters on independence Avenue this morning.

OBSERVER media will bring you more details as they become available.