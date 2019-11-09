Melissa Skerrit to be Launched Tonight

According to dominicavibes.dm, as Dominica heads closer toward polling day, the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) says it is ready to launch its final candidate this weekend.

Melissa Poponne Skerrit, wife of the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit will contest the desirable but so far elusive Roseau Central seat.

This is her debut appearance in the political arena and Mrs Skerrit will go up against United Workers Party (UWP) candidate, Glenroy ‘Soso’ Cuffy.

Poponne Skerrit, prior to her foray into active politics, launched the Melissa Skerrit Foundation which is a school feeding program, an elderly love care program and her ‘bless a baby’ program. Her official launch is slated for tonight, Saturday 9th November.