Media continue winning, Zammine still without a win

Article Published: November 9, 2019
By Carlena Knight

Nyce Clothing Media recorded their third straight victory in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Business League tournament on Thursday night.

Media edged out APUA 2-1 in sets, winning 25-19, 17-25, 15-12 to move to a 7-1 record.

Newbies, Zammine Shipping still remain winless as they suffered their seventh straight loss of the season, falling 2-1 in sets to 77 Bus Service.

The feature encounter went down to the wire as both teams were evenly matched.

77 Bus Service drew first blood, edging out the newbies 25-21, but Zammine would not be outdone as they bounced back to push to a third set, winning 22-25.

With the third and final set underway, both teams traded points but minor errors would deny the newbies clinching their first victory as 77 Bus Service edged them out 20-18.

Games will continue on Tuesday night starting at 6:30 as defending champions, Jumby Bay will play Sandals, and MEDSO will battle Scotiabank at 7:30.

