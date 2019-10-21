Med student charged for stealing from supermarket

By Latrishka Thomas

A 22-year-old medical school student who was caught stealing from the Epicurean Supermarket on Thursday morning, has been charged with larceny.

Reports indicate that a security guard observed Dhruv Singh Manghat of Canada placing items into a shopping bag which he had in a cart, he then used some empty bags to cover the bag that contained the items and continued to shop. Still being observed by security he went to the cashier and paid only for the items that could be seen.

Reportedly, this was the second time that Manghat had been caught stealing from the major supermarket but on the first occasion, the management had been lenient with him. The stolen merchandise was valued at almost $300.